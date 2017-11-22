Girl injured in 2011 suicide bombing passes away

Hodaya Asulin on way home with classmate Tehila meet sudden huge explosion; since then she has not regained consciousness.

Hodaya (Odelia) Nechama Asulin from Mevo Horon, who was critically wounded seven years ago in a terrorist attack near a bus stop near Binyanei Ha'uma on Sderot's Shazar Boulevard, passed away.

Her funeral will take place today (Wednesday) at Mevo Horon at 13:30.

In 2011, a Muslim named Hussein Ali Hassan al-Qawasmi left a bomb at a bus stop in Binyanei Hauma adjacent to the kiosk. A tourist was killed and 68 civilians were wounded, including Asulin, who was 14. The murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment and another 60 years in prison.

Since then, Asulin has been unconscious and treated under close supervision. In the past two weeks, her condition worsened and in the morning she died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

A spokesman for the village, Mevo Horon, said that "the community mourns the premature death of Hodaya Nechama and supports the family."





Loading....









Loading....



