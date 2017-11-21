'Iran wants to win while Israel wants to tie'

Ken Abramowitz, the chairman of the American Friends of Likud, says democracies have inherent weakness of not seeking victory against foes.

Ken Abramowitz, the chairman of the American Friends of Likud, participated in the conference hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce held at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Abramowitz said that the West, including the US and Israel, face a problem in that they do not attempt to "win" when faced with the proposition to "win, lose, or tie."

"Democracies want to tie," he said, before noting that dictators like the supreme leader of Iran, the Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, fight to win.

"Bad guys want to win while good guys want to tie. That's not a healthy relationship in life, and it often leads to war.

"Trying to tie with those who want to win will lead to losing," he stated. "Trying to tie leads to less violence in the short term, but leads to more violence in the long term."