'Judea and Samaria Arabs want Israeli sovereignty'

Spokesman for Jewish Community of Hevron: 'Sovereignty is responsibility for the people of Israel - and the Arabs.'

Noam Arnon, the Spokesman for the Jewish Community of Hevron, participated in the conference hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce held at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, and came with a message.

“We spoke today about the future of Israel, and America, and the whole region. I want to say one thing: Sovereignty is responsibility. A two-state solution is a destruction.”

“Sovereignty is responsibility for the people of Israel - and the Arabs. Most of the Arabs, when I talk to them, say that they want Israeli sovereignty. It sounds strange, but if you take a poll of Arabs in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, they jump over the wall to be on the Israeli side - the want Israeli sovereignty. And they are quite clever, they understand why.

“We must say to the whole world: Sovereignty is responsibility for the people of this area, the future of this area.”

Arnon emphasized that the “Arabs don’t live in a free environment that allows them to speak out. But we have to know that this is the truth of this region.”