'If you care about liberty, you've got to support Israel'

Former WH communications director speaks with Arutz Sheva, hails a 'new era' in US-Israel relations. 'Trump has firm commitment to Israel.'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci lauded President Trump’s handling of the US-Israel relationship, saying that Trump’s inauguration had begun a “new era” for the two countries.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva shortly after his address at a conference hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce held at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Scaramucci said he was optimistic about the US-Israel reliance, and explained his own personal support for the State of Israel.

"If you want to defend liberty, if you want to defend individual freedom, you have to be a fan and a supporter of Israel,” said Scaramucci.

The former Trump Communications Director called President Trump a “great friend of Israel”, and said that his election marked a “new era” in US-Israel relations.

“I also think that the [Israeli] ministers that I talked to tonight think so. The president has a very, very firm commitment to the State of Israel. I think that the alliance between the two countries has never been stronger."

"When you think about special relationships in the world, America has a special relationship with Great Britain, but it also has a special relationship with Israel. And I think it's a bilateral relationship that has a lot of symmetry to it...the United States needs Israel, and Israel needs the United States. It's a very harmonious relationship, and I think it’s going to continue to get stronger."

Scaramucci stressed that politics aside, the Trump presidency has been a great boon for Israel and Israelis, regardless of their views on specific policy questions.

"He's a great friend of Israel, and he will [continued to be] a great friend of Israel. And I think that all of the political parties here, regardless of what your political philosophy is, if you're an Israeli, you're happy that Donald Trump is in the White House."

In the full interview, Scaramucci also defended the Trump administration from accusations of anti-Semitism, discussed his plans to invest in Israeli start-ups, and even touched on President Trump's most controversial habit - tweeting.