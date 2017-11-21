Double parking to become criminal offense

'Outrageous for a person to block a parked car, prevent the other driver from leaving, and then face no legal repercussions.'

The Knesset on Monday approved the first reading of a bill looking to ban what is colloquially known as "double parking", that is parking a vehicle in front of another parked vehicle in such a way as to block the other car from leaving a designated parking space. If passed, the bill would make double parking a criminal offense.

The bill, spearheaded by a group of MKs including MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) and MK Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid), seeks to amend existing laws so that police are granted explicit authority to take action against drivers who park their cars in a way that blocks other vehicles parking in properly designated spaces, whether in a public parking area or a private parking area for multiple residences.

According to the bill, “Existing traffic laws regulate the movement of vehicles, parking and pedestrian traffic. The provisions of the law do not currently grant clear enforcement powers to municipal police officers and inspectors for parking lots in shared buildings. As a result, occupants who encounter a parked vehicle that is not in accordance with existing traffic regulations, in a manner that is not safe, that may endanger pedestrians or vehicles, [are powerless to deal with] the safety nuisance.”

“Therefore, it is proposed to make it clear that parking in a lot contrary to traffic regulations, in a manner that restricts or prevents the passage of vehicles, in a manner that is not safe, is a [criminal] offense, and police officers will have the enforcement powers already established by law.”

According to MK Malchieli, "We cannot have a situation wherein a person who parks in a designated space can be blocked by another car and have no recourse, with police officers unable to act [against the offender]. Everyone who has had the experience before of having to wait two or three hours for the one who blocked you understands this.”

“Anyone who gets a ticket [for this offense] will think twice before doing it again.”