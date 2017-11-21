BBC host apologizes for anti-Semitic comment

BBC host apologizes for saying it's great that musicians are no longer managed by “some random fat Jewish guy from northwest London”.

A BBC host apologized on Monday for saying it is “great” that music artists are no longer being managed by “some random fat Jewish guy from northwest London,” JTA reports.

“I am hugely apologetic for this flippant comment,” said Reggie Yates, a Radio 1 host and TV presenter. “It was not my intention to offend or reinforce stereotypes, but I’m aware that this could have been interpreted that way and for that I am also deeply sorry.”

“What I was actually trying to say was how proud I am of the new generation of artists making their success independently on their own terms and without giving away control or their rights to major labels,” explained the 34-year-old Yates.

His comments were made earlier this month on a podcast in response to a question about current popular black music artists and expressed pleasure that they were being “managed by their brethren.”

“The thing that makes it great about this new generation of artists is that they ain’t signing to majors,” he said on the podcast titled “#Halfcast Podcast: Take Back The Power,” hosted by the DJ Chuckie Lothian. “They’re independent, they’re not managed by some random fat Jewish guy from northwest London, they’re managed by their brethren.”

Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust, a London-based group that combats anti-Semitism, told the local media, “Even worse than any offense is the message Yates gives his audience by reinforcing an anti-Semitic stereotype” that Jews are money grabbing and untrustworthy.”

The BBC has in the past been at the center of controversies related to its anti-Israel bias.

Earlier this year, the network chose to use the headline "Three Palestinians killed after deadly stabbing in Jerusalem" for a story on a terror attack in Jerusalem. It apologized following criticism.

A former chairman of the BBC, Lord Michael Grade, accused the network two years ago of having a blatant anti-Israel bias, and for failing to document the rampant terror incitement of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

His criticism came shortly after the BBC posted a headline reading, "Palestinian shot dead after Jerusalem attack kills two" regarding a terror attack. The network later admitted that the headline was wrong, but refused to apologize for using it.