Soldier lightly wounded by stray gunfire from Sinai

IDF believes incident is spillover of internal fighting in the Sinai Peninsula.

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded on Sunday night from gunfire that originated from the Sinai Peninsula. He was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva for medical treatment.

The IDF believes the gunfire was spillover from internal fighting in Sinai between the Egyptian military and the local affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Last month, Arabs opened fire from the Sinai Peninsula towards an IDF force that was engaged in operational activity near the security fence along the Egyptian border.

There were no injuries among the soldiers, but a military vehicle sustained light damage. The IDF said in this case as well that the incident was a spillover of gunfire from Egypt.

Two weeks prior, two rockets were fired from the Sinai area into southern Israel. The rockets hit the Eshkol Regional Council, but exploded in open regions without causing physicals injuries or damages.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, saying in a statement on its Amaq propaganda agency that the attack "targeted a Jewish community with two Grad missiles".