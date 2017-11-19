'Introduce Sharia law, create Muslim state to avoid civil war'

'We can never convert Muslims who demand Sharia law to merits of democracy and secularism. Why not establish dual system of law in France?'

A French professor has suggested creating a Muslim state within France in order to prevent a civil war, reports Westmonster.

Professor Christian de Moliner admits that an independent society has formed within France, which he described as: “A branch that wants to settle their lives on religious values and is fundamentally opposed to the liberal consensus on which our country was founded.

“We can never convert the 30% of Muslims who demand the introduction of sharia law to the merits of our democracy and secularism.

“We are now allowing segregation to take place that does not say its name. Rather than veil the face or adopt unimaginable measures in democracy (remigration, forced evictions of the most radical), why not establish a dual system of law in France?”

De Moliner writes that Emmanuel Macron's Presidential election victory will not solve the problems, but will only postpone them.

“We will never be able to eradicate the radical Islamism,” he says, adding: “While we are not yet at open war, the faithful of the Prophet are already regrouping in areas sometimes governed by special rules.”

His "solution" is to create a “state inspired by colonial Algeria and Mayotte of the twentieth century: one territory, one government, but two peoples: the French with the usual laws and Muslims with Qur’anic status (but only for those who choose it).

“The latter will have the right to vote unlike the natives of colonial Algeria, but they will apply Sharia in everyday life, to regulate matrimonial laws (which will legalize polygamy) and inheritance.

“They will no longer apply to French judges for disputes between Muslims, but to Qadis. On the other hand, conflicts between Christians and believers will remain the responsibility of ordinary courts.

“However, this system would involve schools or hospitals reserved for believers and therefore the creation of local committees that will manage them independently. A council of ulemas will fix the religious law, but the autonomy will stop there," de Moliner fantasizes.

“It is obviously out of the question that an embryonic Muslim government is settling in France.

“This system worked without too many problems from 1890 to 1940 in Algeria.”