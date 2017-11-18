Democrats seek to block Trump travel ban

Senate Democrats introduce legislation blocking the administration from barring refugees based on what country they are from.

Senate Democrats on Friday renewed their efforts to block President Donald Trump's travel ban, arguing it is being used as a recruiting tool for terrorist groups.

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), would block the administration from barring refugees based on what country they are from.

"There’s no real danger to America from refugees who’ve gone through our vetting system and entered our country. The danger is that we help [the Islamic State] recruit lone-wolf terrorists here at home by making clear that they have no place in our society. It’s up to Congress to fix this," Murphy said Friday, according to The Hill.

"Trump’s refugee ban puts American lives at risk and it plays right into the hands of our enemies," he declared.

In addition to Murphy, Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin (MD), Jeff Merkley (OR), Al Franken (MN), Ed Markey (MA), Chris Van Hollen (MD), Mazie Hirono (HI) and Cory Booker (NJ) are co-sponsoring the legislation.

Trump’s latest ban, which was announced on September 24, replaced two previous versions that had been impeded by federal courts.

Trump’s order indefinitely bans immigration into the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela.

Last month, a judge in Hawaii ordered a freeze on the travel ban, saying it suffers from the same maladies as the previous order.

Earlier this week, however, a California appeals court allowed the travel ban to partially go into effect, stating the government can bar entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries with no connections to the United States.

The action means the ban will apply to people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad who do not have connections to the United States.

Trump's travel bans are temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of his – can be implemented.

