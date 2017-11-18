Rafah crossing to reopen for three days

Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt to reopen for humanitarian cases.

The largely sealed border between Gaza and Egypt will reopen for three days starting on Saturday, an official told AFP on Friday.

Interior ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum confirmed to the news agency the Rafah crossing would be open from Saturday, for the first time since the reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah.

However, only humanitarian cases registered with the ministry would be allowed to leave, he added.

Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing virtually sealed since a terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula in October 2014, though they have temporarily reopened the crossing several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases.

Egypt blames Hamas terrorists for providing the weapons for the lethal 2014 attack, which killed 30 soldiers, through one of its smuggling tunnels under the border to Sinai. Hamas denies the allegations.

The crossing was supposed to reopen for three days after the Fatah-Hamas deal was reached, but Egypt cancelled the opening following an Islamic State (ISIS) attack in northern Sinai which claimed the lives of six Egyptian soldiers.

Under the terms of the reconciliation agreement reached last month, Gaza's Hamas rulers are supposed to cede power to Fatah by December 1.

As a first step, they handed over control of the crossings on November 1.

That Egypt-brokered deal is expected to lead to more regular opening of the Rafah crossing, but Saturday's opening is temporary.

