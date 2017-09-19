'We may have no choice but to destroy North Korea'

US President tells UN Iran nuclear deal 'one of the worst transactions US ever entered into' and 'an embarrassment' to the US.

US President Donald Trump warned that the US may be forced to completely destroy North Korea if the rogue state does not abandon its nuclear program and aggressive foreign policies and if it attacks the US or its allies during his first speech to the UN General Assembly Tuesday.

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said.

"Rocket Man is on suicide mission for himself and for his regime," he added.

“No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arming itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” he said. “It is time for North Korea to realize that denuclearization is its only acceptable future.”

Trump called on the world to unite to stop North Korea. "It is time for all nations to work together to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its hostile behavior."

Trump said that the world must also confront Iran.

"It is far past time for the nations of the world to confront another reckless regime, one that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing death to America, destruction to Israel, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room. The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of democracy,” the president said.

He said that the Iranian regime had changed the country's chief exports to "violence, bloodshed and chaos.”

"The longest suffering victims of Iran's leaders are in fact its own people. Rather than use its resources to improve Iranian lives, its oil profits go to Hezbollah and other terror groups that kill innocent Muslim and attack their Arab and Israeli neighbors,” he said.

"We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles, and we cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program.

He called the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "and embarrassment" to the US and "one of worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

He called on Iran to "stop supporting terrorists, begin serving its own people, and respect the sovereign rights of its neighbors. The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change."