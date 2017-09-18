Arab Joint List MK resigns from Knesset

An MK from the predominantly Arab Joint List party resigned from the Knesset Monday, as part of a rotational seat-sharing agreement between members of the Joint List.

The Joint List party was formed ahead of the 2015 Knesset election as a merger of the communist Hadash party, the secular Arab nationalist Balad party, the Islamist United Arab List, and Ahmed Tibi’s Tal faction.

Prior to the election, the four factions agreed on a seat-sharing rotational agreement, whereby the smaller partners occupy seats for part of the Knesset term, before transferring the seat to other factions.

In this case, Osama Saadi, a member of the Tal faction, resigned to make way for Ibrahim Hijazi, a member of the United Arab List, which is affiliated with the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel.

On Monday, Saadi, accompanied by his brother-in-law MK Ahmed Tibi, delivered his letter of resignation to Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein. The resignation will take effect 48 hours after its delivery to Edelstein’s office.

Saadi is the second MK to resign from the Knesset this week, after Shas MK Yigal Guetta submitted his letter of resignation to Edelstein Sunday morning.

Guetta resigned following a backlash within Shas after the MK revealed the had attended his nephew's same-sex wedding several years ago.