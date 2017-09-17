Shas MK resigns from Knesset following gay wedding controversy

Yigal Guetta resigns from Knesset after publicizing his attendance at a single-sex 'wedding.'

Contact Editor
David Rosenberg,

Guetta with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein
Guetta with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein
No credit

Shas MK Yigal Guetta resigned from the Knesset Sunday after having recently revealed that he had attended a same-sex wedding several years ago.

During an interview with Army Radio earlier this month, the haredi MK stated that he had attended the same-sex wedding of his nephew two years ago, before becoming an MK, despite his own personal opposition to gay marriage.

"My [nephew] told me, 'I'm getting married to another man'" Guetta recalled. I told my wife and children that we are all going to this wedding. I usually don't tell my children to come with me, but I told them that for this one, we are going. We all went, and we made them happy."

Guetta’s announcement provoked a swift backlash within the party, with former MKs, rabbinical leaders, and others criticizing him over what some called his de facto recognition of same-sex marriage, a subject panned in the party's platform.

Within days, Guetta announced his plans to resign from the Knesset, a move Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen had supported.

On Sunday, Guetta formally submitted his resignation to Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein (Likud).

Guetta will retain his status as a Shas MK for 48 hours before the resignation goes into effect. Should Guetta change his mind within the 48-hours period, he is allowed to rescind his resignation letter and retain his seat.

Deputy Mayor of Bat Yam Rafael Barnez is expected to replace Guetta in the Knesset.




Tags:Shas, Yuli Edelstein, Yigal Guetta


Related Stories