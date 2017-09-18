Israel to compensate nuclear scientists suffering from cancer

An historical agreement between the State of Israel and cancer patients who worked in the Negev Nuclear Research Center will be presented to the court dealing with the employees' suit.

According to the agreement, the State of Israel will provide additional compensation to 168 of the Nuclear Research Center's employees.

The agreement comes after several years of legal battles. It is expected that the employees will receive higher compensation than was originally suggested.

For over 20 years, Israel has refused to recognize responsibility for these workers' illness or to compensate them. The current agreement is the result of a lengthy mediation process.

However, the Negev Nuclear Research Center stated explicitly that the Center does not accept responsibility for the employees' illness.