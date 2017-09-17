US intervening at UN in Israel's favor

Arutz Sheva learns VP to hold special discussion on UN General Assembly, calling for fair treatment of Israel in all organizational bodies.

The United States is stepping up moves within the United Nations to change the anti-Israel bias that characterizes many of the organization's member countries.

Arutz Sheva has learned that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to hold a special session on Tuesday, the day Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly, on what a senior American official defines as "the faulty behavior of the various organizational bodies."

The senior American official said that a main agenda item of the Vice President will be the UN Human Rights Council and its unfair treatment of Israel.

"The Vice President intends to call during the discussion to change the discourse toward Israel, and especially to warn that the US will have to take unpleasant steps if the intensive preoccupation with the State of Israel continues while human rights issues in other places are completely neglected."

At present, any Human Rights Council meeting must include a discussion on Israeli human rights violations. A precedent in this spirit was accepted in the past and implemented without question. Israeli diplomacy has been struggling with this for a long time, and now will gain a significant boost from the Vice President.

A diplomatic source told Arutz Sheva that "this is another significant step by the United States that continues the line Israel is leading to change the discourse towards it in the UN ... To our understanding, the Vice President will make it clear that they will not suffer a hostile and obsessive attitude toward Israel."

Pence's parley is not an official discussion with practical implications on the ground, but rather an event that has declarative, persuasive significance only.