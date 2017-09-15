Jewish women mistaken for Muslims assaulted in NYC

JTA - A Jewish woman and her mother were beaten up at a Queens subway station by a man who mistook them for Muslims, police said.

The women, 37 and 57, had just gotten off the M train and were walking toward the exit of the 67th Av. station in Forest Hills when they heard the man lob an insult at them around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report on the incident by the New York Post Thursday.

When the younger woman told the man to repeat what he had just said, he spit in her face and “Get out of my country you dirty Muslim,” according to a police report on the incident based on the testimonies of the alleged victims.

He then began punching both women in the face and body. The report did not say what made the man target the women.

The man, identified as Dimitrios Zias, 40 was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts of assault as a hate crime, officials said.

The two women, who were not named in the report, were not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Zias was arrested in 2015 for aiming his cell phone camera up a woman’s skirt at a Manhattan department store, officials said.