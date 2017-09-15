Trump administration slaps new sanctions on Iran

11 companies and individuals involved with cyber attacks on US and Iran's revolutionary guards targeted in new sanctions.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran Thursday, AFP reported.

The sanctions target 11 companies and individuals accused of aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guards or cyber attacks on US banks.

The new sanctions were announced the same day the Trump Administration was expected to announce the extension of the sanctions relief from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump had criticized the deal reached by his predecessor, Barack Obama, but has not yet decided whether or not to dismantle it, NBC News reported.

According to NBC, the administration is also considering designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.