Jail for Arab woman who attacked MK Moalem

Court notes in sentence that woman who attacked MK on the Temple Mount sought to prevent her from visiting Jewish holy site.

An Arab woman who attacked MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) at the Temple Mount two years ago was sentenced to a half-month in prison Thursday.

The sentence handed out by the Jerusalem Magistrate Court is in addition to the prison sentence she is currently serving. The attacker was also given a four month suspended sentence and a fine of NIS 500 ($140).

Judge Ilan Sela wrote in his decision: that "on November 3, 2014, when the defendant was on the Temple Mount when MK Shuli Moalem arrived, the defendant began to shout at her in Arabic, 'Go away!' and 'Allahu Akbar!' She pushed her to prevent her from visiting her holy site."

In response to the court's decision, MK Moalem said: "There has recently been a clear change in the attitude of the authorities regarding the Temple Mount. In fact, the court ruled here that the Temple Mount is a sacred place for the Jewish people and anyone who prevents Jews from going around is committing a criminal offense."

"I congratulate the court on the decision and see it as a call for continued consolidation of the sovereignty of the Jewish people on the mount," Moalem added.