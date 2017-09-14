2-year-old girl fighting for her life after near-drowning

Girl in critical condition after nearly drowning in private swimming pool in northern Israel.

A two-year-old girl is in critical condition Thursday evening after she nearly drowned in a private pool in northern Israel.

The incident occurred in the city of Beit Shean, just north of the Jordan Valley, just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, and attempted to resuscitate the child before evacuating her to Haemek Medical Center in Afula in critical condition.

MDA officials say the circumstances of how the girl nearly drowned are unclear at this time.

“At the entrance of the house we say a small child lying unconscious,” said MDA paramedic Moshe Levy.

“They told us that she had nearly drowned in the pool, and by the time she was pulled out of the water, she had no pulse and was not breathing. We provided first aid at the scene, then evacuated her to Haemek hospital while performing advanced resuscitation techniques. Her condition has been listed as critical.”

Officials at Haemek Medical Center say the girl’s condition remains unchanged since her arrival.

“A two-year-old girl was evacuated to the Haemek Medical Center in critical condition after extended resuscitation efforts following a [near] drowning. Her condition is still critical at this point. She has been sedated and hooked up to a respirator and is being transferred to the children’s intensive care unit.”