Colombian President: Israel is a friend and an ally

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Colombian President Santos pledge to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Wednesday pledged to strengthen ties in areas like science and tourism as Colombia transitions into a post-conflict era, reported The Associated Press.

Netanyahu arrived in the Colombian capital Bogota in the second-leg of his trip to Latin America.

In a meeting with Santos, Netanyahu said that he sees "enormous progress" in Colombia, adding that it "merely sets the stage for what will happen in the next 30 years."

Santos called Israel a "friend and an ally" in Colombia's historic peace process with the nation's largest rebel group.

Netanyahu came to Colombia from Argentina, where he met with President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday and discussed the Iranian nuclear deal among other things.

"Our position is straightforward- this is a bad deal. Either fix it or scrap it. This is Israel's position," the Prime Minister said following the meeting.

Netanyahu also visited the sites of two terrorist attacks against the Jewish community of Buenos Aires which have been linked to Iran.

He participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the 29 victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy and visited the AMIA Jewish community building, where 89 people were murdered in the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina's history in 1994.

Netanyahu’s next stop in his trip is Mexico. From there, he will continue to New York City where he will attend and address the UN General Assembly.