Seven people, including several police officers were injured in a reported stabbing attack in the French city of Toulouse Wednesday.

Video posted on social media showed French police arresting a suspect as well as a victim being taken into an ambulance.

The attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu Akbar!' as he stabbed his victims.

Toulouse has seen Islamist terrorist attacks in the past. In 2012, terrorist Mohamed Merah murdered three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in the city.