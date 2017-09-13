Watch: WCJ uncovers 'lethal reporting' in Arab-Israeli conflict
Professor Richard Landes speaks with World Jewish Congress about 'Pallywood,' fake news to paint Israel as a monster.
Contact Editor
, 13/09/17 18:02
Newspapers (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: WCJ uncovers 'lethal reporting' in Arab-Israeli conflict
Watch: WCJ uncovers 'lethal reporting' in Arab-Israeli conflict
Professor Richard Landes speaks with World Jewish Congress about 'Pallywood,' fake news to paint Israel as a monster.
Contact Editor
, 13/09/17 18:02
Newspapers (illustration)
iStock
Related Stories