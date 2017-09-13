Attempted stabbing thwarted near Hevron

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near Hevron Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when an Arab man ran towards a bus stop at the entrance to Kiryat Arba, a Jewish town outside Hevron, with a knife. The attacker was shot, IDF sources said.

No Israelis were wounded. The attacker was seriously wounded and evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Three Arabs have been arrested for concealing knives in the last week. The latest incident occurred yesterday, when an Arab was caught attempting to smuggle a knife into the Tomb of the Patriarchs.