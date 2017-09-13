Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, who is on a working visit to the Unite States, responded to the proposed attempt by the UN Human Rights Council to publish a blacklist of companies which do business in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem.

"The UN is playing with fire," Hotovely warned. "The longer it continues to act against Israel, the more it will lose its budget. These actions could act as a boomerang, harming the UN. Israel is working together with the United States to formulate a plan of action to stop the UN bias towards Israel.

"The UN Human Rights Council is the most hypocritical arena, and so that is where the transformation will begin."

Hotovely traveled to Washington DC in order to meet with Trump Administration officials and members of Congress to discuss the Iranian and North Korean threats and how to end UN bias against Israel.

The Deputy Defense Minister has also spoken with US officials, including Senator Ted Cruz, about dissolving the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and allowing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to aid the refugees from 1948 and their descendants, as it does for the rest of the world's refugees.