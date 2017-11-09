Hotovely in US: Palestinians not refugees

Deputy FM to meet US Deputy Secretary of State in Washington. 'Will raise UNRWA issue; must open new chapter in attitude toward refugees.'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely will arrive Monday in Washington, DC where she will meet US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

"During this meeting, we intend to discuss mainly regional challenges, all the changes in the area following the deepening of Iranian hold north of Israel, at our border with Syria," Hotovely said during the train ride from New York to Washington.

"Of course we will talk about threats the US is facing - North Korea and North Korea's attitude toward the Iranian issue," she said.

"This trip will focus on a very important matter: I intend to raise the issue of UNRWA, the same refugee agency that the United Nations has been cultivating all these years through massive contributions from several countries. The United States is one of the donors to UNRWA.

"And I mean: so many generations after our War of Independence, the Palestinians are not refugees. We have to change the definition of their refugee status and we have to start a new chapter with regard to the refugee camps and, of course, to the UNRWA schools."