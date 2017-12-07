Boston Holocaust memorial rededicated after vandalism

Hundreds gathered in downtown Boston to rededicate a vandalized Holocaust memorial.

Two Holocaust survivors joined Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh on Tuesday at the New England Holocaust Memorial to unveil a replacement glass panel; the large panel was shattered by a large rock. Religious leaders and other city and state officials also were on hand.

A local man, James Issac, 21, was arrested shortly after the discovery of the vandalism and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of willful and malicious destruction of personal property. His attorney said he suffers from mental health issues, according to The Associated Press.

The memorial opened in 1995 in the heart of Boston and is open to the public 24 hours a day. It includes six glass towers representing the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust, as well as the six major death camps. The towers resemble chimneys built with 132 panes of glass etched with numbers that had been tattooed on the arms of Jews during the Holocaust.