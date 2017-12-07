PM meets Trump envoy Greenblatt

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Greenblatt arrived in Israel Monday to hold another round of meetings to jump-start the Arab-Israeli peace process. He and Ambassador Friedman met with representatives of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Jerusalem yesterday.

"They had an open, cordial, and frank discussion on many topics related to peace negotiations,” a senior White House official told The Times of Israel. “The administration believes that in order to give everyone the best chance to reach an ultimate deal, it is critical to have negotiators that are close with the president and that is why the team includes Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Greenblatt and Friedman.”

The PA had objected to the inclusion of Ambassador Friedman in the meeting because of his support for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Arab media reported that Greenblatt told the PA representatives that Israel had agreed to "slow down” construction of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria during the peace process. The Prime Minister's Office denied the reports.