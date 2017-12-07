

Furious German town meeting begs rape relief from uncaring mayor 'That's easy. Just don't provoke them and don't walk in these areas.'

Reuters LEGIDA, Leipzig arm of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) p Video of a German town meeting in which the new German reality dawns on desperate citizens has been revealed by conservative commentator Amy Mek via social media. In it, one may discern the watershed moment when the bureaucratic leadership breaks news to the incensed constituency that the familiar concepts of German sovereignty, borders, and culture no longer form the stabilizing center of government priority that had kept them safe in the past. From the video it is apparent that until this town meeting, the citizens in it still believed, perhaps logically, that their government exists to protect them, their loved ones, and their interests. Grandfather: My granddaughter, she's under ten - and it also happened in a nearby town. Citizen: That's right! Grandfather: The girls have been harassed by the "refugee children" ... the asylum seekers ... and they get harassed from the windows of the shelter and things like that. How will this be in the summer, when the school girls wear less clothing? Mayor: That's easy. Just don't provoke them and don't walk in these areas. (Audience uproar): In your own country! You can't even walk in your own city anymore! Oh boy! In your own city! Yeah! Let's all keep a one meter distance! So easy! You're not allowed to walk in your own city anymore! Go home, boy! Who the hell elected you? They come here and we're not allowed to walk here anymore?! Boy, oh boy, you've got some nerve. What kind of mayor is this? He should step down!" LEGIDA poster (Reuters) After the general pandemonium caused by the bureaucrat's infuriatingly nonchalant response, the mayor seemed momentarily at a loss, as the shouting continued: "You don't even have excuses left!" At this point the mayor regained composure and attempts to regain the familiar semblance of a classroom full of servile students. The grandfather again began speaking: "I have already thought...," but was interrupted by the mayor adjuring the meeting to "calm down. Please stay calm." The man however continued speaking: "I have already thought about moving to another part of town..." Mayor: Sit down, please. Grandfather: My grandchildren are supposed to go to school here! This is the way it is. Mayor: Well, it's technically not necessary for the girls to walk there. There are alternative routes for going to school. At which point bedlam again resurfaced, with meeting participants resorting to disproportionately undemocratic invective: "It doesn't f***ing matter if there are other routes! We can't let our children go over Bernsbach [a much longer route -MS]. This is our evening here?" Mayor: Please calm down. [Unintelligible shouting]. Calm down. Am I speaking Chinese? Am I speaking Chinese? Citizen: Yes! This is Germany! The audience was riled and continued inelegantly interrupting the mayor, who switched arguments, thinking for some reason that this approach would mollify his constituents: "Do you think this [rape] doesn't exist among Germans?" Citizen: That has nothing to do with this! Germans go to prison for this! But the perverts - they don't go to prison!"

















