Archbishop of Strasbourg: ‘Muslims say France will be theirs’

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Strasbourg Luc Ravel has called attention to the demographic shift in France, saying Muslims are having far more children than native French and slammed the widespread “promotion” of abortion, the Valeurs Actuelles magazine reported.

The Archbishop of Strasbourg went against the grain of Church leaders in France who have largely maintained silence on the issue of demographic changes occurring in the country. He said the rising birth rate of Muslims in France was leading to what prolific French writer Renaud Camus has termed “the Great Replacement”, according to Valeurs Actuelles.

“Muslim believers know very well that their birthrate is such that today, they call it … the Great Replacement, they tell you in a very calm, very positive way that, ‘one day all this - it will be ours’,” he said.

The concept of the Great Replacement was coined in 2010 in a speech given by Camus and then later in his 2011 political book, The Great Replacement. Camus defined the Great Replacement as the transition of a society, often through mass migration, in a few generations in which the names of places remain the same but the people and their values completely change.

Camus called the current mass migration policies in Europe the biggest shift in peoples and their values since the barbarian invasions in the third century which led to the collapse of the Western Roman Empire.

In recent years, the term has become more commonplace in French political dialogue. Many in the anti-mass migration Front National have adopted the term, as well as conservatives like Gaullist politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who allied with FN leader Marine Le Pen during the presidential campaign.

Mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard also used the term earlier this year when referring to the high number of Muslim students in the city’s schools. A court fined Mayor Ménard 2,000 euros for his comments after finding him guilty of “hate speech”.

The anti-mass migration Identitarian youth movement is also an advocate of Camus’ theory and uses it as a basis for their rejection of the open borders policies of those on the Left. The group, known for their often spectacular protest actions, are currently organizing their own search and rescue (SAR) mission in the Mediterranean Sea labelled “Defend Europe” where they say they will work with the Libyan coastguard to monitor migrant rescue NGOs.