'Regulation Law benefits both Jews and Arabs'

Defense Ministry finds Regulation Law is preventing the demolition of both Arab and Jewish structures in Judea and Samaria.

The Defense Ministry published its opinion on the implementation of the Regulation Law Tuesday evening, and concluded that the law benefits Arab in Judea and Samaria as well as Jews.

According to the opinion, which was reported by Channel 2, there has been a decrease in the number of demolitions of illegal Arab construction in Judea and Samaria.

The law in its present form prevents enforcement procedures against 2,000 Israeli structures built on land which is privately owned by Arabs. However, the law also makes it difficult for the IDF to act against more than 10,000 illegal Arab structures in Area C.

MK Betzalel Smotrich, one of the initiators of the law, said in response: "The Defense Ministry's opinion proves that the Regulation Law is an egalitarian and constitutional law, and that contrary to the false claims of its opponents, it is not a discriminatory law. Now I expect the attorney general to demonstrate public integrity and courage and remove his opposition to the law."

"The opinion also exposes the hypocrisy of opponents of the law who would not have thought of destroying illegal Palestinian construction, and only a few weeks ago the Security Cabinet decided to whitewash twenty thousand illegal Arab structures in Area C. For many years, the selective enforcement [of property and construction laws] has been enforced only against Jews in Judea and Samaria," he added.

"The Regulation Law will stop the absurdity of demolishing the homes of those who have been sent by the state in good faith to settlements and neighborhoods built on unregulated land and will lead to the regulation of thousands of buildings in well-off neighborhoods and settlements," Smotrich concluded.