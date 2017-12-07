'Mosul victory a result of Trump's leadership'

Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera says recent victories over ISIS a direct result in shift in US policy.

The ISIS terrorist organization has suffered a number of defeats in recent months, including the liberation of Mosul.

Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera spoke with Arutz Sheva about how the fortunes of the terrorist group have changed so quickly.

ISIS' defeat in Mosul is "the result of the change in the policy of the United States, and the decision of President Trump not only to fight the Islamic State, but also to suppress it," Dr. Herrera said.

He cautioned, however, that "we have to understand that the Islamic State has not been knocked out. It remains with large enclaves in Iraq and in Syria. It will be very difficult to reconquer these enclaves."

"But I think it is a good step towards this aim [of completely defeating ISIS].

Dr. Herrera also cautioned that other problems would remain in the Middle East after the defeat of ISIS, especially in Iraq and Syria.

"We have to remember that the main reason for the war in Iraq and Syria is the [conflict] between the Sunnis and the Shiites, and this war is not going to stop.

"You have other forces: al Qaeda, al Nusra and what are usually called the opposition forces to the Assad regime."

He added that the opposition forces would continue to fight against Iranian dominance in the region.