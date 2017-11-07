Poll: Gabbay bypasses Lapid in popularity

The first polls following the election of Avi Gabbay as the leader of the Labor Party have begun to be published Tuesday night, and the results look good for the new leader of the party of David Ben Gurion and Golda Meir.

The polls show that the advantage that Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party has enjoyed over the Labor Party under the leadership of Yitzhak Herzog has disappeared, and that the battle for the leadership of Israel's left-wing bloc is wide open once again.

The centrist Kulanu party, headed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, has also lost ground since to Labor since Gabbay's victory.

The results of tonight's poll by Channel 2:

Likud: 25 seats

Zionist Union: 20 seats

Yesh Atid: 18 seats

Jewish Home: 13 seats

The Joint Arab List: 13 seats

Kulanu: 8 seats

United Torah Judaism: 7 seats

Yisrael Beiteinu: 6 seats

Shas: 5 seats

Meretz: 5 seats

The results of tonight's poll by Channel 10:

Likud: 29 seats

Zionist Union: 24 seats

Yesh Atid: 16 seats

Jewish Home: 14 seats

The Joint Arab List: 8 seats

Kulanu: 6 seats

United Torah Judaism: 6 seats

Yisrael Beiteinu: 7 seats

Shas: 5 seats

Meretz: 5 seats