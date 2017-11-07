Commander of mixed-gender unit suspended

The chief of the IDF’s Southern Command and commander of a mixed-gender combat force has been suspended for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female armed services member under his command.

Major General Eyal Zamir, who commands the IDF’s first mixed-gender combat force, the Caracal Battalion, has been suspended for 30 days following an investigation by Military Police which revealed that Zamir was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with someone under his command.

Zamir, a married father of three, had been scheduled to leave the position in the coming weeks.

The Caracal Battalion, formed in 2000, was the IDF’s first mixed-gender combat force. The battalion is now more than two-thirds female, and is deployed along the Israel-Egyptian frontier in the Negev.

Since its formation, the Caracal Battalion has drawn criticism over its use of reduced physical ability standards to achieve a 2-1 parity of female-to-male service members. Opponents of the battalion say the lowering of standards leaves the battalion vulnerable in combat situations.