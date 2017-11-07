Trump envoy prays at Western Wall for release of Goldin, Shaul

WH envoy Jason Greenblatt prays at Western Wall ahead of Fast of 17th of Tammuz, includes prayer for return IDF soldiers held by Hamas.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel on Monday for the latest round of talks with Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials ahead of a planned Middle East peace summit, which is tentatively scheduled for this September.

Greenblatt, who has visited Israel now six times since President Trump’s inauguration in January, is expected to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

A White House official said the meetings with Friedman were the main purpose of the visit, Haaretz reported.

“This trip is an interim visit as talks continue about potential next steps,” the official said. “President Trump has made it clear that working toward achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him.”

After landing in Israel on Monday, Greenblatt visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, praying there just hours before the beginning of the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz, which opens a three-week period of mourning commemorating the destruction of Jerusalem and the First and Second Temples.

“This 17 Tamuz, I stand @ the Kotel before annual commemoration of destruction of Jerusalem & 1st/2nd Temples. I pray for peace here for all,” Greenblatt tweeted shortly after his visit to the Western Wall.

Greenblatt wrote that he had also included a special prayer for the release of three Israeli civilians held captive by the Hamas terror organization, as well as the return of the remains of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, two IDF soldiers killed by Hamas in 2014.

“Tonight I'm also praying for the Goldin, Shaul, Mengistu, al-Sayed & Abu Ghanima families.”