Arabs attempt to break into Jewish house - and are shot

Two Arabs were shot while attempting to break into a house in Moshav Beit Yitzhak in central Israel Monday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived to treat the burglars and declared one of them dead at the scene. The other was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident.

MDA paramedics Oleg Ledginsky and Orian Keinan said: "When we arrived at the location, we saw a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and we gave him life-saving medical treatment that included dressing [his wounds] and stopping the bleeding. We quickly sent him to the hospital, where his condition is defined as critical and unstable."

"Another wounded person who was at the location was without signs of life, and within a short time we were forced to declare his death," they added.