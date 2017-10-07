Wounded soldier: Trudeau guilty of treason

Canadian soldier blinded by terrorist slams Canadian PM for agreeing to pay terrorist who wounded him, says money could fund terrorism.

A Special Forces soldier who was blinded in an attack by an Al Qaeda terrorist slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's agreement to pay $8 million to the terrorist who wounded him.

Layne Morris was wounded and another soldier was killed when Omar Khadr, then 15 years old, threw a grenade at them. Khadr was arrested and imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay prison. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, providing material support for terrorism, spying, and conspiracy, under the condition that his imprisonment be in Canada.

In 2015 Khadr appealed his conviction and stated that his admission of guilt was made under duress. He sued the Canadian government for allegedly using illegal methods and abuse to obtain intelligence from him and to extract his confession. His lawyers sought $20 million in compensation.

Last week, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the government had reached an agreement with Khadr's lawyers in which he would be given $8 million and receive a formal apology from the Canadian government.

Morris, who was blinded in one eye in the attack, said that he was blindsided by the deal.

Learning of the deal with the man who wounded him and killed his fellow soldier "felt like a punch in the face," Morris told the Toronto Sun.

"We didn't understand the deal but we didn't think that the government would do a behind-the-scenes move like that," he said.

"I don't see this as anything but treason," added Morris. "It's something a traitor would do. As far as I am concerned, Prime Minister Trudeau should be charged."

He warned that the money could end up in the hands of Islamist terrorists.

"As a general rule... you keep money out of the hands of people who build bombs or would throw hand grenades at our soldiers," said Morris.