First power station given to Palestinian Authority

In an unprecedented agreement to increase electricity to the Jenin area, the Israel Electric Company (IEC) signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

Participating in the ceremony were Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud), PA leader Rami Hamdallah, IEC CEO Yiftah Ron-Tal, and COGAT Yoav Mordechai.

According to the agreement, the PA will provide guarantors to ensure payment, while the IEC provides a new secondary power station which will add to the electricity currently available in the PA. In the first stage, PA residents will enjoy an additional 60 megawatts for their towns in northern Samaria.

The agreement was drawn up by a team which included representatives of the IEC, COGAT, and the Energy Ministry, as well as the PA's energy team.

"This is an innovative agreement, which includes for the first time guarantors who will ensure the PA pays Israel for its electricity," Steinitz said. "The agreement emphasizes a willingness to coordinate civilian activities with the Palestinian Authority, and an understanding that this is in Israel's best interests."

"I thank the Israeli staff, who worked night and day to bring about this agreement."

"This agreement is a significant milestone towards our goal of reaching an agreement in which we sell IEC energy to the PA," Ron-Tal explained. "We have another three secondary power stations to connect, and together they will significantly improve the quality of life and availability of electricity within the PA."

"At the same time, we must guarantee that the PA will pay its electric bill and pay off its accrued debt. The IEC has been involved in this historical process, from its inception until the moment when the power station was hooked up and we made a commercial agreement. I thank all those who have helped us reach this impressive milestone."

"Today's ceremony is the first sign of change," Mordechai said. "We signed an initial agreement one year ago, which promised that the PA would pay its debts to Israel, and allowed Arabs to run their own electricity. Today, we are signing our fifth agreement in three years."

"We hold direct dialogue with the Palestinians, and we have reached important agreements. Coordinating our civilian and security connections is important to ensuring the stability and security of Judea and Samaria."