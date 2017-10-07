Israelis: Brace yourselves for yet another heat wave

On Monday, yet another heat wave will hit Israel, causing oppressive heat in most areas of the country. Temperatures will rise to higher than seasonal average. Israel's inland and mountainous regions will be hot and dry, while the cost will be muggy.

The Arava region and the eastern valleys will suffer extreme heat.

Temperatures for Monday and Monday night are expected to be between 25-39 degrees Celsius (77-102 Fahrenheit) in Kiryat Shmona, 25-32 degrees Celsius (77-90 F) in Tzfat, and 25-40 degrees in Tiberias. Haifa's temperatures will range between 26-33 degrees Celsius (79-91 F), while Tel Aviv's will range between 26-32 degrees (79-90 F) and Jerusalem's between 25-34 degrees (77-93 F). Meanwhile, Ashkelon's temperatures will range between 26-31 degrees Celsius (79-88 F), Be'er Sheva's between 22-37 degrees (72-99 F), Arad's between 22-35 degrees (72-95 F), and Eilat's between 30-43 degrees (86-109 F).

On Tuesday, the heat wave is expected to reach its peak. Weather in the inland and mountainous regions will be hot and dry, and the coastline will be muggy.

The heat wave will continue n Wednesday, with no noticeable change in weather.

Thursday will see a slight drop in temperatures and the heat will become less intense.