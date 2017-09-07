Bennett: We cannot free living terrorists for bodies

'We must increase pressure on Hamas and cause it to hurt so that it will not be worth it for Hamas to continue holding the bodies.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett addressed this morning, Sunday, reports last week about a developing “information deal” between Israel and Hamas as a precursor to a prisoner swap deal.

“It is forbidden to free living terrorists for the bodies of our soldiers,” Bennett wrote on his Facebook page in response to the reports.

According to Bennett, “We must increase pressure on Hamas and cause it to hurt so that it will not be worth it for Hamas to continue holding the bodies. A kidnapping needs to be a burden, not an asset.”

Bennett also addressed reports that the developing deal would entail releasing yet another time those terrorists who had previously been released during the Shalit deal and rearrested following the kidnapping and murder of the three youth in Gush Etzion.

“You have to know: Terrorists who were freed in the Shalit deal went back and murdered many Jews,” he emphasized.

“Yahiya Sinwar, leader of Hamas and arch-murderer, was also released in the Shalit deal, and is concentrating completely on murdering Jews,” he said.

“With all the pain, we must stand strong.”