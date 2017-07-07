Israeli accidentally enters Jenin

An Israeli citizen on Friday evening accidentally entered the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin.

The IDF said that the Israeli was transferred to the security forces at the Salem crossing, in coordination with the Civil Administration.

The IDF stressed that entry into Area A, which is under full civil and security control of the Palestinian Authority, is dangerous and forbidden to Israelis according to the law that applies in Judea and Samaria.

In December, three Israelis accidentally drove into Ramallah. They were rescued by the IDF and taken to a nearby checkpoint.

In October, two soldiers accidentally entered PA-controlled Dura, near Hevron, after relying on a navigation app. They were pelted with rocks, but managed to escape safely thanks to security forces' intervention.

Later that month, four soldiers accidentally entered Halhul, also near Hevron, after being led there by Waze.

