Wounded congressman Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU

Hospital says congressman's condition is 'serious' due to possibility of new infection.

House Majority Whip Representative Steve Scalise, who was injured last month when a former Bernie Sanders supporter shot him in the hip, was readmitted on Wednesday night to the ICU in serious condition.

In a statement, MedStar said, "Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection."

"His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6."

The shooting occurred at Republican lawmakers' baseball practice in Virginia, at approximately 7:00a.m. on June 14. Four other people were injured in the shooting, and the gunman himself was killed.

After spending some time in the ICU, he left the unit in fair condition on June 22 for an "extended period of healing and rehabilitation."