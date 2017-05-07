Wedding gift: Orders to stay away from Temple Mount

Tom Nisani, the youth who betrothed his girlfriend Sarah Lurcat on the Temple Mount last Thursday, received a police summons a few days ago.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Nisani explained how he and Sarah plan to deal with the summons, which are expected to lead to a restraining order.

Nisani, who serves as the Chairman of Students for the Temple Mount and a leader of the Im Tirtzu movement, said, "Already on Sunday the police called my parents and asked where I was. Last night, when I got home, I found a note on my door saying that Sarah and I are scheduled for a hearing, and it was dated the previous day."

"The note said that until the decision is made following the hearing, 'We will not be allowed to ascend the Temple Mount.'"

Nisani also expressed doubt that the authorities would decide to lift the ban within the next six months.

"This isn't the first time they're preventing me from ascending the Temple Mount," Nisani said, explaining that he intends to arrive at the hearing, just as he intends to continue ascending the Temple Mount "as we should be able to. And if they don't allow us on the Temple Mount, we will make sure everyone knows the facts."

Regarding the incident itself, Nisani said, "This is a very personal act, and it was important to us to do it on the Temple Mount. Every Jew has a right to betroth his wife on the Temple Mount."

"The current situation is absurd and sad. We asked our friends, who went with us, to take pictures of the event, because it's important for us to publicize it, to wake people up to the thievery and the trampling of Jews' rights. We would like to inspire other couples to do the same.

"This situation is illogical. Jews' rights are trampled on the Temple Mount."

Nisani also points out that he and Sarah "were not arrested on the same day - but were prepared to be." He also said that Israeli society has warmly embraced and supported their decision.

"I've never seen such an outpouring of blessings and congratulations from every sector - religious, secular, haredi, traditional, religious, and from all over Israel," he said, noting that he has been active in the cause for several years. "People were calling me to congratulate us."

"It really shows that this is a topic which means a lot to many Jews."

He also pointed out that the hearing was not for an actual crime, and that neither marrying nor praying on the Temple Mount is a crime. Instead, these actions are unspoken rules.

"There's no real rule preventing us from doing these things," Nisani said. "And the proof is that this isn't a crime and there's no indictment for it. They just want to prevent us from ascending the Temple Mount with some kind of hearing or discussion, because they know we didn't do anything against the law."

"The law allows religious freedom, and freedom from religion."

Nisani and Lurcat intend to attend the hearing if a relevant date is set (since the previous hearing was scheduled for the day before they received the notice). The two will arrive at the meeting holding Israel's Declaration of Independence, as well as other documents relating to Israel's laws regarding freedom of religion.