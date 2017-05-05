Two brothers from Bnei Brak missing since yesterday

Israel Police is requesting the assistance of the public in finding two missing minors - Yosef Amzaleg, 12, and his brother Yosef Shimon Amzaleg, 8, who were last seen Thursday morning in Bnei Brak.
Yosef had glasses and long sidelocks, is about 4 and a half feet tall, and skinny. He has light skin and was wearing a white button-up shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.
Yosef Shimon also has glasses, is about four feet tall, has light skin and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.
Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is requested to call Israel Police’s emergency hotline: 100.