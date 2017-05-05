Two brothers from Bnei Brak missing since yesterday

Police requesting assistance of public to find missing brothers Yosef and Yosef Shimon Amzaleg, aged 12 and 8.

Israel Police is requesting the assistance of the public in finding two missing minors - Yosef Amzaleg, 12, and his brother Yosef Shimon Amzaleg, 8, who were last seen Thursday morning in Bnei Brak.

Yosef had glasses and long sidelocks, is about 4 and a half feet tall, and skinny. He has light skin and was wearing a white button-up shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.

Yosef Shimon also has glasses, is about four feet tall, has light skin and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is requested to call Israel Police’s emergency hotline: 100.