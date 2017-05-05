Abbas 'satisfied' by talks in Washington

Following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas defined their talk as “important and successful,” and expressed satisfaction that the meeting had taken place.

At a meeting he held on May 4 with diplomats, Abbas said that Trump is committed to advancing a historic peace agreement between “Palestine” and Israel based on the “two-state solution,” with a "state of Palestine" whose capital is eastern Jerusalem and a state of Israel in pre-’67 borders.

He expressed hope that Trump will help achieve that goal as quickly as possible. He said that the recent Arab Summit which convened in Jordan had given top priority to the “Palestinian problem” and emphasized anew its obligation to the Arab Peace Initiative.

Not long ago, Abbas said that the American administration had not yet taken a final stance on the issue of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and that the administration is in a period of learning about the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and has not yet consolidated its policy on the issue.