German woman fined over 'Nazi' Easter eggs

A 70-year-old woman in eastern Germany was fined on Thursday after being convicted for posting a photo on Facebook of eggs she'd decorated with the Nazi swastika and other runes, wishing people "Happy Easter."

The woman, identified as Margit H., dropped an appeal against her conviction for displaying banned symbols and agreed to pay a 750-euro ($820) fine, reported The Associated Press, which cited the Dresden administrative court.

H., whose last name was not given in line with privacy laws, over Easter 2016 posted the picture of the basket of 10 eggs decorated with the Nazi German flag, and with the SS symbol and other runes.

She had tried to argue variously that she didn't know what the symbols were, that she was protected by freedom of speech, and that it was a joke, according to AP.

The use of Nazi Nazi symbolism is outlawed in Germany.

The law prohibits the distribution or public use of symbols of unconstitutional groups, such as the Nazis, in particular flags, insignia, uniforms, slogans and forms of greeting.