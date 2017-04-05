'Palestinian territories' instead of 'Israel?'

French-Israelis living in Judea and Samaria get official letter from French foreign ministry - addressed to the 'Palestinian territories'.

Thousands of French citizens living in Israel recently received official letters from the French foreign ministry calling on them to vote in the French presidential elections.

Channel 2 reported this morning that among those who received letters were hundreds of French-Israelis living over the “Green Line,” who were surprised to find that their place of residence was not addressed as being located in “Israel” - but rather, the “Palestinian Territories.”

French parliament member Meir Habib, who represents French citizens living in Israel, sent a harsh letter to French President Francois Hollande - as well as to leading presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

“Beyond the political and legal argument, the concerted choice of the French foreign ministry to present Jewish communities under the name ‘Palestinian territories’ is a provocation that degrades French citizens living in Israel,” he said. “In order to be efficient, our foreign policy needs to be connected to reality.”

“To be connected to reality means recognizing our mutual enemy - radical Islam,” he added. “To be connected to reality means to see that Jerusalem was and will remain the united capital of the State of Israel. To be connected to reality is to hear US President Donald Trump declare his intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.”

“I ask to change the name of the country in which thousands of French-Israelis connected to the French consulate in Jerusalem live. Taking the sensitivity of the matter into account, I have decided to advertise my request and have forwarded it also to Emmanuel Macron, who I hope will be chosen as president this Sunday.”