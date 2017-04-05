Stabbing attempt at Cave of Machpela

Arab terrorist tries to stab Border Police near Cave of Machpela in Hevron. He was neutralized.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist tried to commit this morning, Thursday, a stabbing attack in Hevron at a checkpoint at the entrance of the Cave of Machpela.

Initial reports indicate that the terrorist was neutralized.

Police said, "Several minutes ago a suspect approached a Border Police force stationed at one of the checkpoints near the Cave of Machpela in Hevron. It appears that he flashed a knife at our fighters and was shot."

Upon searching the terrorist's belongings, a gun and grenade were found; they are apparently dummy weapons.

The terrorist, a resident of Hevron in his 20s, was wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.