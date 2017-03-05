IDF allows increase in fishing area off Gaza coast

The coordinator of government activities and the naval commander decide to increase fishing territories for Gaza Arabs to nine miles.

The bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul Hy'D(May G-d avenge their blood) are still being held in the Gaza strip but the IDF still decided to help the Arabs in Gaza and increase their fishing areas.

The procedure is being implemented in direct opposition to the demand by the Shaul and Goldin families to increase pressure on the Arabs in Gaza as long as the bodies are being held captive there.

The decision to increase the fishing territory to nine miles was taken by the coordinator of government activities in Judea and Samaria, General Yoav Mordechai and the commander of the naval branch,. General Eli Sharvit.

IDF sources said that the decision was taken "in accordance with headquarters directives which are designed to check for deviations while increasing the amount of fishing activity which supports thousands of families in the Gaza strip.

As part of the preparation for increasing the territory meetings were held at the Gaza District Coordination Office together with IDF Sea branch representatives and fisherman in order to present the consequences and security steps to be taken to prevent fisherman from deviating from their territory.

The IDF stressed that this procedure is conditional on the fisherman respect the agreements and not deviate from the designated areas or exploit the additional areas for smuggling purposes.