Stabbing attack in Jerusalem foiled

Arab man wielding knife charged officers - but was foiled before he could harm his intended target.

An attempted stabbing attack in northern Jerusalem was foiled Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just outside the Shuafat neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem when a man stepped off of a bus at the entrance to Shuafat and approached a security checkpoint, where those entering the area via public transportation are required to verify they hold Israeli ID cards or valid entry permits.

As the terrorist approached the checkpoint he drew a knife he had been concealing and charged officers manning the checkpoint.

Security forces at the scene drew their weapons and demanded the terrorist lay down his knife. The terrorist complied with the order and was arrested.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The terrorist has been transferred to the police for questioning.