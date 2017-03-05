Watch: Police arrest Temple Mount activists outside Old City

Five Temple Mount activists violently arrested in Jerusalem after police claim they attempted to block traffic.

Jerusalem district police arrested five Temple Mount activists Tuesday evening after a group of ‘Returning to the Mount’ (Hozrim Lahar) members marched towards the Old City during Independence Day.

The five activists were taken into custody by Tzahal Square, just outside of the Old City. Police say the arresting officers warned the marchers that the procession was illegal and must be terminated and the marchers dispersed.

A police spokesperson claimed that during the arrests “some of them attempted to block the road to traffic and refused to heed the officers’ orders, and while being removed [from the road] attacked the officers.”

Two of the activists, police claim, attempted to block the light rail train.

The five arrested activists, including two minors, were taken in for questioning at the Lev Habirah police station.

The Honenu organization is providing legal assistance to the five arrested activists.